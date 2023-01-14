January 14, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

ABC eyes DeMarco Morgan as replacement for ‘GMA3’ TJ Holmes

Muhammad 27 mins ago 2 min read

DeMarco Morgan just might not be a seat filler for TJ Holmes on “GMA3” for long.

TV insiders hear former local New York journalist will replace Holmes permanently on ‘Good Morning America’ noon show – once official on ABC News He gives Holmes his walking papers from the show.

Several sources told us about Morgan that ABC “loves the work he’s doing,” and “everyone thinks he’s been really cool.”

On Thursday, Morgan attended a media mixer at Plug Ogles — an Irish pub in New York’s Gramercy Park district — where he was spotted with “GMA3” executive producer Kat Mackenzie, as well as some local ABC News talent, including Sade Baderinwa and Kemberley Richardson.

We hear people were, “congratulating him and telling him a job well done.”

DeMarco Morgan and TJ Holmes
TJ Holmes could be replaced by DeMarco Morgan on ‘GMA3’

“A lot of [people] They were giving him so many compliments, and he looked so happy. A spy told us he was the first to arrive and the last to leave.

Morgan also met former CBS colleague Gayle King, who was on the scene.

DeMarco Morgan and Rihannon Ally
Morgan and Rihannon Ally filled in for Holmes and Amy Robach on “GMA3.”
Instagram/DeMarco Morgan

“The vibe was very positive. People were taking photos and catching up,” our spy said.

Morgan lives in Los Angeles but traveled to co-host “GMA3” with ABC News anchor Rhiannon Ally, who was filling in for Amy Robach In the show’s Times Square studio. And while the duo may not have the same chemistry as Holmes and Robach, “the ratings have been consistent. The numbers are good,” according to an insider.

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach
Holmes and Robach are frustrated that ABC has kept them off the air for weeks.
Agrobach / Instagram

DeMarco and Rhiannon are not Screwing on the weekend and then coming to work on MondaySo, of course, they won’t have the same energy as TJ and Amy,” the source quipped.

See also  Pop Shop Podcast - Billboard

An ABC insider insisted that “no one knows” what would happen with Holmes and Robach. The same source added, “No decision has been taken yet. There can be no new announcer if a decision is not made. Their names are still on display.”

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach
Insiders tell us that it’s very likely that the couple will not return on “GMA3.”
Agrobach / Instagram

“Nothing is definitive at the moment,” another source familiar with the situation told us, but it is “very unlikely” that they will return.

“Everything is on the table. Anything is possible. It’s frustrating, however [Robach and Holmes] They prepare for the result.

A representative for ABC and the couple has not commented.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Prince Harry: I left out the details because I was afraid the family would not forgive me | Prince Harry

8 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Rihanna teases fans with her Super Bowl LVII Halftime show trailer

16 hours ago Muhammad
1 min read

Michael Bay accused of killing a pigeon in Italy, which he denies

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

SYMBOLS – ABROAD – Sirens sound, Kiev is bombed again

22 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Bitcoin Rises Above $21,000 Amid Inflation Optimism, FTX

23 mins ago Izer
2 min read

ABC eyes DeMarco Morgan as replacement for ‘GMA3’ TJ Holmes

27 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

The NBA admitted referees missed 7 calls in the Mavericks Lakers’ end, but not the number 1 that angered LeBron James

34 mins ago Emet