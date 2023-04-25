Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets and Green Bay Packers reach trade agreement to send four-time MVP to Jets

(CNN) The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have agreed to trade the Packers’ longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Monday.

Gutekunst said the trade is not yet finalized as the two sides work on the details, but he expects the trade to be finalized soon.

The long-awaited trade will reportedly see the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player sent to the Jets along with the Packers’ 15th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to reports from ESPN And NFL Network.

The Packers will get the Jets’ 13th overall pick in this month’s draft, as well as one of the Jets’ second-round picks and their 2024 first-round pick if Rodgers plays at least 65% of the Jets’ offensive games this season. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rodgers, 39, spent his entire 18-season NFL career with the Packers, leading the team to a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

during regular appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” In March, Rodgers said his intention was to continue playing in the NFL, particularly for the Jets.

In March he said “(From) my side – love, appreciation and gratitude for everything Green Bay has done for me. So much love, gratitude and heart just open to Packers fans and what it means to be a quarterback.” “And also the reality of the situation—it is what it is—the Packers want to move on. They told me that in so many words… They let other people know that in straight words.”

“And because I still have this fire and I want to play and I want to play in New York, it’s just a matter of getting it done at this point.”

CNN has reached out to the Packers and Jets for more information.

Rodgers has won MVP awards in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021 while setting numerous records for his accuracy and dangerousness over the years.

Despite all the personal successes, Rodgers and the Packers have failed to win more championship rings, causing many painful playoff losses over the years.

In recent years, Rodgers has expressed his creeping discontent with events in Green Bay, from the lack of offensive weapons he had to work with to drafting his heir apparent, Jordan Love, in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Rodgers had hinted that retirement was an option on more than one occasion, and even visited the dark retreat This is inappropriate as he sought clarification regarding his future.

Although his ability to avoid rushing defenders has diminished with age, Rodgers has made up for this with his accuracy and skill before striking, while he has a knack for maneuvering defenses at will.

Last season, the Packers started poorly, but Rodgers led the team on a four-game winning streak from a 4-8 record to help set up a Week 18 matchup with the Detroit Lions for a spot in the playoffs. Green Bay lost 20-16 to end the Packers’ season.