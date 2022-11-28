Aaron Rodgers is out of the game against the Eagles with a rib injury; Jordan Love releases a TD after replacing Packers QB

/ Getty Images



Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers came off Sunday night’s 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles And I headed to the locker room in the third quarter. Rodgers, who has had a fractured right thumb since early October, left the game with what the team originally described as an oblique injury.

During his post-game press conference, Rodgers said he injured his ribs in the first half and picked them up again in the third quarter. Rodgers said the X-rays were inconclusive and he would undergo further tests on Monday.

As for when or if he’ll return to the lineup this season, Rodgers said if he’s healthy, he wants to be there “for as long as we’re athletically alive” in the post-season. The loss dropped Green Bay’s record to 4-8. They are 11th in the NFC, three games behind the leaders for the seventh and final seed.

Backup Jordan Love came in at quarterback in Rodgers’ absence and quickly made an impact, connecting with rookie receiver Christian Watson on a 63-yard touchdown, closing the Packers’ deficit to 37-30.

Before leaving the game, Rodgers went 11-for-16 with 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rodgers didn’t have an injury rating for tonight’s game, but he was playing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, according to NFL Media. The injury occurred on October 9 in a loss to the Packers giantswhen New York defender Ochan Ximens hit No. 12’s hand during a Hail Mary attempt on the last play of the game.

Rodgers has never missed a game with a thumb and says he will continue to play through the injury. As of now, he says he’s not considering surgery.