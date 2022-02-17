Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are said to call it smoking cessation

Getty Images

Ostensibly, we shouldn’t care whether a midfielder is a midfielder or not Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley have parted. On a deeper level, it has some significance for football.

The fact that Woodley owns a home in Boulder, Colorado, was seen as a factor that suggested Rodgers might choose to play for the Broncos. The Broncos’ recent appointment of Nathanial Hackett could face the Rodgers-Woodley split. However, to the point that Woodley’s connection made the attraction to Denver even stronger, it was no longer relevant.

Celebrity publications like in touch Rodgers asserts thatPut the football firstNeither Rodgers nor Woodley were happy, and Rodgers was getting very cold as the wedding day approached.

When it comes to football, Rodgers said last week that he will take some time over the next few weeks to do some thinking, and that he will then make a decision.very fast. The Broncos continues to be viewed as a viable potential destination. Other teams to watch include, in our opinion, the Steelers, the Buccaneers, the 49ers, the Titans, and perhaps even the Colts.

Meanwhile, Rodgers will regain his status as the most eligible bachelor in the NFL, after cycling through relationships with Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick Woodley.