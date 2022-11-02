Aaron Paul is petitioning for a legal name change, along with his wife and son

Aaron PaulAnd his wife and child all go to Paul… because the actor and his wife have just petitioned to change all of their names – and Aaron was included in the plastic surgery.

Legal documents, obtained by TMZ, show that Aaron, whose last name is actually Sturtevant, is looking to legally change his last name to Paul…a name that has clearly disappeared in the industry for years.

his wife Lauren She also wants to change her last name to Paul… and they want to change the name of their child – currently Casper Emerson Paul – to Raiden Caspian Bowl. Yes, the child’s last name was actually Paul, although his parents did not officially share that name… but they change the child’s first and middle name. They used the new name on social media.

The reason Aaron and Lauren gave for changing their name… They say they want to fit in with the Associated Press’s professional name and keep the family name consistent.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

In the docs, Aaron and Lauren explained that they were required to give a name at the hospital and went with Casper Emerson…but later they came up with a name they liked more. They are only now legally switching.