November 3, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Aaron Paul is petitioning for a legal name change, along with his wife and son

Muhammad 1 hour ago 1 min read
Aaron Paul is petitioning for a legal name change, along with his wife and son

Aaron PaulAnd his wife and child all go to Paul… because the actor and his wife have just petitioned to change all of their names – and Aaron was included in the plastic surgery.

Legal documents, obtained by TMZ, show that Aaron, whose last name is actually Sturtevant, is looking to legally change his last name to Paul…a name that has clearly disappeared in the industry for years.

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian

his wife Lauren She also wants to change her last name to Paul… and they want to change the name of their child – currently Casper Emerson Paul – to Raiden Caspian Bowl. Yes, the child’s last name was actually Paul, although his parents did not officially share that name… but they change the child’s first and middle name. They used the new name on social media.

The reason Aaron and Lauren gave for changing their name… They say they want to fit in with the Associated Press’s professional name and keep the family name consistent.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

In the docs, Aaron and Lauren explained that they were required to give a name at the hospital and went with Casper Emerson…but later they came up with a name they liked more. They are only now legally switching.

So Aaron Paul now… Aaron Paul. cheerful!

See also  CM Punk is injured and needs surgery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Julie Powell’s latest tweet before her death baffles fans

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

It’s clear that Ryan Murphy is on Dahmer’s side

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Takeoff, of the Atlanta Rap Trio Migos, was shot at 28 in Houston

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Intelligence sources have said that Iran may launch an attack on Saudi Arabia in the next few days

52 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

BA stock jumps above key level as Boeing sees higher jet deliveries and strong free cash flow

1 hour ago Izer
1 min read

Aaron Paul is petitioning for a legal name change, along with his wife and son

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

A ‘Planet Killer’ asteroid lurking in the sun’s glare – heading for Earth

1 hour ago Izer