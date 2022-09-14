Boston – Aaron Judge He now stands just four swings away from 61-year-old Roger Maris’ record-breaking in the MLS in a single season, posting a 56th and 57th home win on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
The referees were tied to single shots in the sixth and eighth games, equalizing the match both times. 56 came on a Nick Pevita hanging curveball that fell at the Boston Bullpup. It came off the judge’s bat at 109.7 mph and traveled 383 feet, according to a Statcast account.
Then at eight, Judge was at it again, sending a Garrett Whitlock slide over Green Monster in left field for 57. That came off the Judge’s paddle at 100.5 mph, and traveled 389 feet.
This was the tenth Judge multiplayer game of the season; Hank Greenberg holds the MLS record with 11 points in 1938. Alex Rodriguez (2002) and Jamie Foxx (1938) also scored 10.
Judge was not in five games, though he made it to base in 13 of 24 games he played on Tuesday, and has stayed on track to hit 65 home runs this season.
The 57 home runs is the fourth most hits the Yankees have scored in a season. The Maris hit 61 in 1961, while Babe Ruth hit 60 in 1927 and 59 in 1921. Judge’s 57 hit was the most injured Yankees ever hit with a right hand, having outstripped Alex Rodriguez’s 54 in 2007.
Most HR in a season, MLB history – with a total of 142 collegiate games:
2001 Barry Bonds: 73-60
1998 Mark McGuire: 70 – 59
1998 Sammy Sousa: 66 – 58
2022 Aaron Judge: 65 (current pace) – 57
1999 Mark McGuire: 65-55
2001 Sammy Sosa: 64-54
1999 Sammy Sosa: 63-59
1961 Roger Maris: 61 – 55
1927 Babe Ruth: 60-52
