Aaron Judge says he looks forward to arbitration with the New York Yankees

Street. Petersburg, Florida – Aaron Judge She only intends to “put on a nice suit” and “present myself and sit” on a three-person jury debating whether the New York Yankees should pay the $21 million salary to the All-Star player he believes he deserves this season.

The hearing will take place on Friday, sources told ESPN Buster Olney.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Judge said Tuesday afternoon before the Yankees’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, although he did not confirm today. “I had people in my agency, former players, who went through the process, they said they hated it. Then the other people who went through it said it was good to hear something about it. [yourself]. “

The last Yankees player to go to referee was loyalist Dellin Betances in 2017, the new season that Judge scored as Player of the Year. The jury ruled in favor of the club, and Betance was open with his teammates about the feud that emerged in the hearing room.

“[Betances] He just didn’t like how the process went. … He gave so much to this organization, and the numbers he put in for a few years, though he wasn’t any closer, he did a lot of private things and he probably thought he should reciprocate for it, but he didn’t happen. He probably didn’t. It’s hard, but for me it’s easy and simple. I like this team, I like this organization and everything, but there’s a commercial aspect that I don’t like sometimes, and I don’t think a lot of people like it, and I don’t think the team likes it. [either] That you have to pass and then move forward.”

Director Aaron Boone praised how Judge treated himself during the process, which did not affect his popularity or performance. Earlier Tuesday, MLB announced the first results of the All-Star poll, and Judge led all players with 1,512,368 votes. The judge could become the first Yankee to lead the majors in voting for an All-Star game since Alex Rodriguez in 2008.

The Judge is the most 25 times this season in the major tournaments, becoming the third player in franchise history to score at least 25 times in the Yankees’ first 62 games of the season, joining Babe Ruth (28 in 1928 and 26 in 1930) and Mickey Mantle (27 in 1956).

“Whatever is going on out there, I know what Aaron’s focus is and what he wants to achieve and I don’t expect anything to get in the way,” Boone said. “Obviously this is a great player, but he’s a really good guy from the neck up as well, in terms of dealing with whatever comes his way through stardom, by being one of the faces of the game, to being a New York Yankee. Things that happen or appear don’t. inevitably, in this case the contract cases and arbitration and all that, he’s fully equipped to deal with those things and not influence what he does between the lines.”

As the season opened, Judge expressed his frustration at not completing a long-term contract extension with the Yankees, a club that has repeatedly said it wants to spend the rest of its major league career. The judge self-imposed an opening day deadline to come up with extension terms that would have prevented him from accessing free agency. But he did not reach an agreement with the Yankees, with general manager Brian Cashman saying the team offered a seven-year extension of $213.5 million, which, along with the $17 million it made in arbitration this season, would have made the entire package. Worth just over $230 million.

The judge refused to address Cashman’s rare move when he publicly disclosed the terms of the Yankees’ bid, calling it the business side of baseball, which he echoed on Tuesday. Sources told ESPN that Cashman’s release of the specific numbers was something that was not a good thing within the Yankees Club.

The two parties will hold the hearing via videoconference unless a settlement is agreed, which cannot be completely ruled out despite the fact that the judge said he would not negotiate a contract extension in the season. The Yankees set a precedent in 2019, when the bowler was Louis Severino He agreed to a $40 million four-year extension shortly before the arbitration hearing.

As for whether the impending hearing was on his mind or was a distraction, the judge said his focus was on winning matches.

“We are the best team in the league,” he said. “That’s what was on my mind.” “Being here with these guys and what we’ve been doing for the past few months has made it very easy to focus on playing baseball. I could be involved in contract or refereeing things, but there’s no need. That’s what I have agents for.”

AROLDIS CHAPMAN UPDATE

The Yankees, Aroldis Chapman, who has been on the list with left Achilles tendinitis since May 24, threw a live batting practice session at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa earlier Tuesday. Injury seems to have hampered him this season, particularly in his past five starts, as he scored 14.73 ERAs after giving up six game winnings over 3 rounds.

Clay Holmes He dazzled in taking on the closest inning, not allowing him to run in 29 consecutive relief games from April 9 through June 18 (31⅓ innings), surpassing Mariano Rivera’s 28-game distance for the longest negative streak by a Yankees shooter in franchise history.

When asked if he thought he lost the role to Holmes, Chapman said that wasn’t his focus.

“I don’t see it that way,” Chapman said. “I’m past that point in my career where I’m going to be fighting for a role, and for the closest role, I’ve already been through that.” “When I got to the major leagues, they gave me the opportunity to shut it down and took advantage of it. Pretty much the same thing happens [Holmes]. I’m trying to come back healthy, [to] Assist the team in any role. He’s doing an excellent job now and he deserves the role he’s playing.”