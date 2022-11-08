Aaron Carter missed his rehab session tonight before he was found dead

Aaron Carter He was in and out of rehab therapy sessions until his death, telling us that his last appointment—which he missed—was supposed to happen Friday night.

Sources close to Melanie MartinAaron’s fiancée, told TMZ… she’s been desperately trying to help him during their on-and-off relationship — even though he’s mostly kept her in the dark about any recent addiction struggles.



9/20/22

Our sources say Melanie signed Aaron on for outpatient rehab after his showdown in September. As we reported, it is I got a welfare check Around that time when fans worried he was blowing compressed air off the camera.

We were told that Aaron agreed to continue the programme, with the idea that it would go a long way in helping him regain some custody of their son, Prince – Who is currently under the care of Melanie’s mother.

Sources say he paused the show for a while, but restarted last week — Aaron was supposed to have an online session Friday night, but he didn’t show up. When the facility called to tell Melanie, she relayed the tragic news to them.

Keep in mind that it’s possible – if not likely – that Aaron missed the appointment because he’s already passed away.



11/5/22

TMZ BREAKD THE STORY…COps were called to Aaron’s home in Lancaster, CA Saturday morning to report the drowning – housekeeper I found his body In the bathtub, the last known contact with him was at 2 a.m. on a Friday. Aaron’s cause of death is currently being held by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office until the toxicology results are returned. See also Jerrod Carmichael appears as gay on HBO .'s Rothaniel