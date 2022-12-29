A woman’s screams of “Death of a Salesman” stopped on Broadway

Tuesday night on Broadway, horrified audience members watched the death of propriety.

in the playDeath of a salesmanAt the Hudson Theater on 44th Street, ticket-buyers’ wild shouts and erratic behavior interrupted the show, forcing star Wendell Pierce of “The Wire” to try reasoning with the auditor from below the stage.

“He patiently and heroically implored her to leave in peace despite her insistence that it must be carried out by force (eventually escorted by the police),” said Instagram user Rubinbooty.

“We are grateful to the entire team at the Hudson Theater for working together to resolve the situation and to resume performing as soon as possible,” the producers said in a statement to The Post.

Others of those present said that the woman, who was dressed in a fur coat, had behaved strangely and restlessly throughout the first act of the three-hour play, alarming those around her. They added that it appeared as if she and her companion were heading to the door after the break.

Instead, I decided it should be taken care of.

The policemen arrived shortly after the woman started screaming and the crowd applauded. Twitter / @robertstein100

“Soon after that she started screaming at the top of her lungs that she wasn’t leaving and if she couldn’t see the rest of the show then no one else would be able to see it.” Reddit user Toss182 said.

The show stopped, the lights of the house turned on, In a video of the incident posted on Twitter59-year-old Pierce, who plays Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s classic drama, could be seen talking to the sassy woman standing in the middle of the front row.

Another ticket buyer claimed that the anonymous audience member began demanding her money back and Pearce suggested that the ushers give her money to quietly end the anger.

When that didn’t work, the cops arrived on the scene to rapturous applause, putting an end to the one-woman show. Once the wannabe scene-stealer was removed from the stage, an unshakable Pearce started the Act 2 scene from above.

“True stage greats are ready to handle any variable that comes their way during any given performance,” a source told The Post. “On Tuesday, Wendell Pierce proved he’s a great guy of the first order.”

Death of a Salesman, starring Sharon D. Clarke, plays in Hudson through January 15th.