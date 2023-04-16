A woman resigns after her boss is caught insulting her behind her back

Conflicts and hatred between bosses and some employees mainly comes with the area of ​​getting a job. Airing grievances about co-workers is a normal part of the workplace too, of course.

But most of us at least have enough means to make sure that the person we’re talking about is out of reach. One woman on TikTok wasn’t so lucky.

A restaurant worker filmed her unprofessional boss talking to her behind her back.

It seems pretty clear that restaurant worker and head of TikToker @samantharaegarc isn’t particularly fond of her, given her lengthy rant about Samantha’s job performance and personality. Unfortunately for her, Samantha was only feet away in the next room, and the phone was ready.

TikToker caught her boss on camera insulting and mocking her behind her back. “My boss didn’t know I was here while she was talking about me,” Samantha wrote in the onscreen text.

When Samantha grinned and smiled wryly at the camera, her boss went on and on about her countless complaints about her. The unprofessional manager complains that “every week” there is some problem with Samantha, then blames her for something that looks like it may not have been her fault – a kitchen problem that occurred while Samantha was working at the cash register.

However, that didn’t stop the boss from blaming Samantha for getting in trouble with her boss over one of the restaurant’s recipes. “Now he thinks I’m silly,” she cried. “It’s really like?”

But what was actually ridiculous was the incident that caused the boss to fuss – Samantha put the customer’s food in a plastic take-out container instead of an aluminum container.

Then the manager insulted the female employee, likening her to a three-year-old.

While Samantha continued to work silently as if nothing was happening, the boss continued her yelling. In a line that sounds familiar to anyone with a president in the Martyrs’ Complex, the president said, “I’m tired of having babies.”

Anyone who’s ever worked in food service has worked with one of those bosses, the kind of person who acts as if they’re running a restaurant — or putting food in the wrong container, in this case — on the same level of urgency as saving the world from an impending asteroid strike or something. like that.

Anyway, my main take on “nursing people” was almost too much for Samantha. She turned the bird on camera and provided an alternative source for her boss’ problems. I snipe at her “You’re just a bad manager to the King”.

After complaining that Samantha’s management is like managing a three-year-old, the unprofessional manager added more drama to her complaint. “We’re here to damage her next job.”

However, the manager didn’t need to worry about that. In her caption, Samantha declared that when she finished filming the incident, “I quit my four-year job today,” adding that she had gotten everything she could from “these disrespectful, director-trained directors in 50 years.”

Having an unprofessional boss is one of the most common reasons why people quit their jobs.

Several of Samantha’s TikTok commenters have pointed to ancient wisdom in the work world — “People don’t quit their jobs, they quit their bosses,” and Data says that’s a well-known saying for a reason. A study by professional training and development platform Udemy found just that Almost half of the respondents They said they quit because of a bad boss or manager, and nearly two-thirds reported that they believed their boss lacked proper management training.

And long decades study by Gallup poll company which included interviews with 25 million employees came to a similar conclusion. As Gallup CEO Jim Clifton puts it, “The biggest decision you make in your job—larger than the rest—is which manager to name. When you name the wrong person’s manager, nothing fixes that bad decision. Not compensation, not benefits—nothing.”

The folks on TikTok sure agreed when it came to Samantha’s manager. “During the interview, they’d probably like ‘we’re like family here,'” one user quipped, along with several emojis. “Managers who gossip around with their employees, they shouldn’t be managers!” commented one person. I hope Samantha’s boss has Next more tact.

John Sondholm is a news and entertainment writer covering popular culture, social justice, and human interest topics.