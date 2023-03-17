A viral video shows a girl in China begging on her knees before the woman finally returns her dropped money

[Source]

A teenage girl was forced to beg after dropping her allowance of 200 yuan (about $29), and the older woman who picked it up claimed it belonged to her.

The accident is reported to have occurred in Street in Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, southern China, over the weekend.

A video of the incident, filmed by a bystander, shows two teenage girls confronting the woman.

“The woman says, according to what the woman says: “He who takes money must own it.” South China Morning PostQuoted from the news outlet Xiaoran Video.

“This is her money. A friend of the girl answered.

After the woman refuses to return the money, the student drops to her knees and tearfully begs for her allowance, which she later explains is her entire weekly allowance.

“The man filming the interaction can be heard saying, “It’s wrong for this old woman to return the money.”

The commotion caused bystanders to step in and help the girl retrieve her money from the woman.

““We saw you were collecting money,” said the man filming the woman. “It’s out of the question that you won’t give it back to the girl. Even if it’s 1,000 yuan, you still have to give it back, let alone 200 yuan.”

A passerby suggests that the girl call her parents, to which she replies: “My parents do not live with me. This money is very useful to me.

She later explains that she lives with her grandmother while her parents work in another city.

The woman eventually concedes and returns the money to the pleading girl after more bystanders gather to help the student.

The clip reportedly went viral, with over 25 million views Weibo And over 5 million views on doyen.

Many social media users in China condemned the woman for her actions, with one criticizing the woman for having “no conscience”.

“If the old woman does not return the money, what is the extreme thing for the girl to do? I can’t imagine it. 200 yuan is a lot for her. One commenter wrote: What a poor girl.