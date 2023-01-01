A Transcarpathian Hungarian soldier from the front spoke on RTL at midnight

At midnight, RTL aired an interview with a Transcarpathian Hungarian soldier serving on the front lines of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Immediately after Victor Trasky’s video of the National Anthem, teachers and students sang together.

Throughout 2022, teachers have been protesting for education renewal and a significant increase in their shamefully low salaries. The National Anthem sung by the teachers and students of the Zoltán Kodály Music Elementary School in Kecskemét can be heard here:

A video followed by Victor Trasky, a mathematician from Transcarpathia, who talked about how he volunteered as a soldier and worked as an associate professor at Ungvar National University. On the first day of the Russian invasion, he didn’t want to believe that Putin’s Russia had attacked Ukraine, and it only dawned on him when he called to pick up his son from kindergarten because the company was closing.

He then decided that he himself should participate in the wars of national security. His family was not happy with his decision. He was assigned to the artillery and at first he didn’t know what to do. Talk to your family on the phone from time to time:

“I usually tell my wife everything is fine. Then he replies that he should come home. I said he is fine and I will come.

He also talked about how difficult it is to lose a colleague who worked with him. He pointed to the trench where they were. If they hear a shell, they have four seconds to duck. He expressed hope that the war would end soon and that peace would prevail for all by 2023. You can see the material produced by Viktor Trasky here:

This spring, Viktor Traský thanked him in a video sent from before the János Arany Young Researcher Award of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.