November 23, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A tourist boos and boos after climbing an ancient pyramid in Mexico | world News

Aygen 43 mins ago 1 min read
Pic: Angela Lopeze/Tik Tok

A tourist went viral after a TikTok video captured her trespassing an ancient Mayan temple at Kukulcan in Mexico and a mob of locals booing her in the process.

The blonde woman was filmed climbing the 91 steps from a distance even though the public was banned from climbing the 79-foot-tall structure at the archaeological site of Chichen Itza.

She was seen dancing on top of the pyramid, known as El Castillo, before a security guard directed her into the angry crowd.

picture:
Pic: Angela Lopez/Tik Tok

Closer video showed her reaching the top as she appeared to go inside the monument before casting another wave and dancing.

Angry locals were filmed pulling her hair, pushing her and dousing her with water bottles as she forced her way through the crowd.

Some were heard shouting “Get out!” “Lock her up!”

TikToker Angela Lopeze posted the snap with the caption: “This is why you disrespect the historic Mayan pyramids.”

Pic: Angela Lopez/Tik Tok
picture:
The woman was booed by a large crowd when she climbed the historic site. Pic: Angela Lopez/Tik Tok

Another person who filmed the incident said the act showed “disrespect”.

El Castillo is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the public has been prohibited from climbing it since 2008.

It was built by the pre-Columbian Maya civilization sometime between the 8th and 12th centuries AD and served as a temple to the god Kukuklan.

See also  Tsunami alert canceled after earthquake near Fukushima

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Ukrainians are preparing for a bleak winter as Russian strikes disrupt energy capacity

9 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Indonesia earthquake: search is on as 5.6-shake quake kills dozens in West Java

17 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

UN stresses need to protect Zaporizhia Nuclear Plant: Live Russo-Ukrainian War Updates

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

8 min read

World: Bolsonaro won’t rest in defeat

19 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Tesla is on track in its worst year ever as Elon Musk’s giant EV 4 faces major headwinds

24 mins ago Izer
2 min read

The golden age was “white as hell”

27 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Danish scientists make fat-free whipped cream from lactic acid bacteria

38 mins ago Izer