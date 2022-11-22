A tourist boos and boos after climbing an ancient pyramid in Mexico | world News

A tourist went viral after a TikTok video captured her trespassing an ancient Mayan temple at Kukulcan in Mexico and a mob of locals booing her in the process.

The blonde woman was filmed climbing the 91 steps from a distance even though the public was banned from climbing the 79-foot-tall structure at the archaeological site of Chichen Itza.

She was seen dancing on top of the pyramid, known as El Castillo, before a security guard directed her into the angry crowd.

picture:

Pic: Angela Lopez/Tik Tok



Closer video showed her reaching the top as she appeared to go inside the monument before casting another wave and dancing.

Angry locals were filmed pulling her hair, pushing her and dousing her with water bottles as she forced her way through the crowd.

Some were heard shouting “Get out!” “Lock her up!”

TikToker Angela Lopeze posted the snap with the caption: “This is why you disrespect the historic Mayan pyramids.”

picture:

The woman was booed by a large crowd when she climbed the historic site. Pic: Angela Lopez/Tik Tok



Another person who filmed the incident said the act showed “disrespect”.

El Castillo is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the public has been prohibited from climbing it since 2008.

It was built by the pre-Columbian Maya civilization sometime between the 8th and 12th centuries AD and served as a temple to the god Kukuklan.