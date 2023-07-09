A Thousand Words – The New York Times

jump to: difficult evidence | today’s subject

Sunday Puzzle – Kristina Iverson, of Ames, Iowa, is assistant puzzle editor for The Times. She reviews crossword puzzle submissions and helps edit submissions accepted for publication. Her puzzle began as an 11×11 grid where each clue was an emoji and has evolved into this larger production, the first time that drawings have served as clues for a daily Times crossword puzzle. If you’re wondering who the artist is, it’s the creator! Christina said, “I was hoping to get someone to paint the pictures for me but had no luck, so I painted them all myself.”

I found the illustrations charming and loved the concept of visual clues – hope to see future examples. So I mean no offense whatsoever when I say I needed a crosshair to decipher at least one of them, which I was pretty sure was a gumball machine that spilled its contents. Once I was able to deduce that, my doodle made perfect sense.

Hey, who put the hieroglyphs in the crossword puzzle? That’s what I initially thought this set of traits was. There are no words for clues in 23-, 38-, 49-, 66-, 82-, 95-, and 114 crosses; Instead, we have a series of images to decipher. They do not seem to have anything in common at first, and the title of the puzzle, “A Thousand Words”, emphasizes the many ways an observer can interpret each drawing.

Nothing else to do but find out what one or two mean, then. I had plenty of underscores filled in at the bottom of the grid and enough cross letters to give me the entry for 114-Across, which is a depiction of someone swinging a golf club and someone with some kind of putter, I think: SPORTS ILLUSTRATED. Or, referring to two of the action figures in the graphic, SPORTS, ILLUSTRATED.