A Texas woman drops a lawsuit claiming that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her father. He wants a DNA test

DALLAS – The 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, claiming he was her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit.

Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday that she now wants a genetic test to verify her claim, the Dallas Morning News reported.

“Alexandra just decided she wanted to go ahead and go ahead with the pedigree and DNA tests,” said Jay Gray, one of Davis’s attorneys. “She wants to remove any suspicions that Jerry is her father.”

Jones’ attorneys had requested in court filings that the lawsuit be dismissed but did not address the paternity lawsuit. A representative for Jones declined to comment.

The lawsuit alleged that Jones had an affair with Davis’s mother, Cynthia Davis, who was working as a box office agent for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the time. Alexandra Davis was born in 1996.

Davis and her mother have reached a settlement in which Jones will support her financially as long as they do not publicly identify him as her father, according to court documents. At the time of the agreement in 1998, Jones denied that he was the father.

Jones, 79, and his wife Jane, married in 1963. They have three children, all of whom play a front office role with cowboys. Jerry Jones is the team president and general manager.