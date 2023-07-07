A Texas teenager believed missing for eight years lived with her mother her entire life

Last weekend, news broke that a man who had gone missing in Texas had been found alive after eight years. Now it turns out that not a word of the story is true: according to the police, the person believed to be missing was not really missing, he lived with his mother, writes Sky News.

Rudy Farias’ fake story made international headlines over the weekend: He was 17 when he reportedly disappeared on March 6, 2015, after taking his two dogs near his Houston home. Civilian search and rescue teams also looked for him but were nowhere to be found, but the dogs were later found. According to reports at the time, Farias suffered from depression and anxiety, was off medication, had asthma and a slight limp in his right leg, MTI wrote.

Years passed, Farias was listed as a missing person, and on July 1st he was unexpectedly reported safe outside a Houston church, though his health was compromised. Even then, the story was a bit dubious, as his mother, Janie Santana, said her son was “getting the care he needs to recover from the trauma, but now he can’t talk to them, he can’t communicate.” In the hospital. Where Farias has been or what he has been doing for the past eight years has not been mentioned in the news.

Houston police announced a few days later at a press conference on Thursday that Farias had actually been missing for only one day.

“After detectives spoke with him yesterday, it was confirmed that Rudy returned home the next day on March 8, 2015,” said police Lt. Christopher Zamora. Both Farias and his mother gave a false name and date of birth, which misled police, he said.

The CNN According to his statement, Zamora suggested that the police suspected the boy was missing. Over the years, investigators followed various leads and tips and “gathered evidence that proved Rudy was missing,” he said.

Zamora said Farias has been seen by others at times over the past eight years, but her mother “said the person who saw friends and family coming and going was her son-in-law.” Asked if the man and his mother could be charged, Zamora said the district attorney declined to file charges until a full investigation was completed.