Kelsey Golden, who works in media marketing for a school, was working Monday on the school yearbook on her computer at home. She told CNN that she was transferring photos from her phone to her computer when her 2-year-old son Barrett started “screwing” on her phone.

Golden explained that her son loves the camera feature on her phone. “He likes to look at his thinking,” she said, rather than playing games or doing other activities on her phone.

But this time, Barrett didn’t just stare at his reflection. “He started squeezing the screen, swaying as if his arm was a serpentine train,” she said.

Then, Golden received a notification that her DoorDash order was taking longer than usual – which is unusual, because although she occasionally ordered DoorDash for lunches for her two older children at school, that morning, she had packed lunches .

A co-worker added to the confusion when she told Golden that her kids were already eating packed lunches at school — there’s no DoorDash in sight. “As she said it, I was playing with Barrett on the balcony,” she said. “I got into a car and said, ‘What?’ So I go in, and take out a giant McDonald’s bag and it’s like 31 cheeseburgers?” Golden initially said she thought the delivery driver was in the wrong house. “Then it dawned on me that Barrett was playing with my phone,” she said. “I went back and looked at my phone and it was ordered at the time that he was playing with my phone.” “I thought, ‘Oh my God, he really did this.'” The occasional demand was misplaced because “nobody in our family likes a cheeseburger,” Golden said. So Posted on her Facebook page in her hometown offering a free cheeseburger “It kind of explodes from there.” See also Looming on the horizon is Elon Musk's next massive payday “A woman came and she was pregnant and she wants six of them,” she said. “No judgment.” She added that she also donated some cheeseburgers to neighbors. Golden said the order totaled $91.70, in part because Barrett left a “really generous” tip at 25 percent. She said she had “no idea” the disaster would be so widespread. On Friday, she and Barrett were invited to meet with McDonald’s employees, where her son was able to meet the company’s mascots, take pictures and enjoy some chicken nuggets. Golden hopes her son’s “luck” regimen will help people’s days shine. “I hope it spreads a little bit of humor in a dark, sad world,” she said.