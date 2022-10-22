A terrifying close-up of an ant’s face gives horror movie monsters a chance to get their money

It turns out that zoom on the file ant face It is an absolute nightmare.

close-up picture of an ant It was submitted as a submission to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition – and the results were shocking.

The narrow shot of the tiny insect, taken by Dr. Eugenius Kavaliauskas of Toraj, Lithuania, shows the ant’s bright red eyes, angry expression, and what appear to be long, sharp teeth.

Kavaliauskas took this photo of the ant using reflected light with a 5X magnification of the objective lens, according to the competition.

The picture has the Internet – well, terrifying than what could replace a monster in a horror movie.

Check out some feedback on the photo.

However, the intricate shot that sparked a lot of conversation and shock on social media didn’t put her in the small world competition.

Instead, Nikon first-place winner Grigory Temin and Dr. Michael Milinkovic of the University of Geneva have provided a detailed image of the fetal hand of a giant day gecko in Madagascar – showing the entire internal structure in vibrant colours.

This is what got the first prize.

Brilliantly blending imaging technology and artistic creativity, Timin used high-resolution microscopy and image stitching to capture this species of the Phelsuma grandis day gecko.

“[With] A visually stunning and painstaking technique, Timin used photo stitching to stitch hundreds of photos together to create the ultimate image of a gecko. “

Timin commented, “This particular image is beautiful and informative, both as an overview and also when you zoom in on a specific area, which sheds light on how the structures are organized at the cellular level,” according to the press release.

The other top 20 posts included photos of a miraculous dinosaur bone, a fluorescent close-up of a tiger beetle carrying a fly, and cross-sections of a human colon — and a long-legged spider with what looks like an adorable little face.

The Nikon Small World competition has been showing “Photography under the Microscope” since 1974.

The contest judges analyzed entries from all over the world.

Posts were evaluated on originality, informational content, technical competence, and visual impact, according to Nikon.

The 2022 competition received nearly 1,300 entries from 72 different countries.