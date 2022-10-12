A teenage girl was randomly punched by a suspect wearing a wig: the cops

Police said Wednesday that a teenage girl was randomly punched in the face in broad daylight by a suspect wearing a wig in midtown Manhattan last week.

The 17-year-old was at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street — on her way to the subway — around 10:30 a.m. October 5 when a stranger approached her and took her in the nose without saying a word, the cops said.

Police said the blow left the victim with a broken nose and Yusra’s bloody eye.

Cops believe the wig-wearing suspect pictured here randomly punched a 17-year-old girl on Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street. NYPD

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The male suspect, who appeared in a police video released on Wednesday, wore a blonde wig during the apparently unprovoked attack.

The cops said he appeared to be in his thirties, about 5 feet 5 feet, 150 pounds, and had light skin.

Police are still searching for the suspect on Wednesday. NYPD

The suspect, who is seen in surveillance footage walking through a subway gate, is wearing a black hat, beige coat, black dress, black and white sneakers and a red face mask.

Police are looking for public assistance in tracking down the alleged attacker.

The accident comes in the middle A large number of violent attacks recently In the city subway system.