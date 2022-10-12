A teenage girl was randomly punched by a suspect wearing a wig: the cops

Police said Wednesday that a teenage girl was randomly punched in the face in broad daylight by a suspect wearing a wig in midtown Manhattan last week.
The 17-year-old was at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street — on her way to the subway — around 10:30 a.m. October 5 when a stranger approached her and took her in the nose without saying a word, the cops said.
Police said the blow left the victim with a broken nose and Yusra’s bloody eye.
She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.
The male suspect, who appeared in a police video released on Wednesday, wore a blonde wig during the apparently unprovoked attack.
The cops said he appeared to be in his thirties, about 5 feet 5 feet, 150 pounds, and had light skin.
The suspect, who is seen in surveillance footage walking through a subway gate, is wearing a black hat, beige coat, black dress, black and white sneakers and a red face mask.
Police are looking for public assistance in tracking down the alleged attacker.
The accident comes in the middle A large number of violent attacks recently In the city subway system.
More Stories
SpaceX has fully stockpiled a Starship rocket for the first time in six months
New discoveries may reveal the nature of dark matter
Perhaps ancient Mars was teeming with life, until it led to the climate change that caused its demise