A sudden rush to harness sustainable aviation fuel

A wave of investments, policy changes and technological breakthroughs are giving energy to the emerging market for sustainable aviation fuel, a low-carbon alternative to traditional jet fuel made from crude oil.

United Airlines and other companies launched a $100 million venture capital fund on Tuesday to invest in the technology.

Boeing said last week that it was Double use it of sustainable fuels this year. New laws in Europe and the United States are designed to stimulate investment in the market. And after years of false starts, a handful of startups are receiving influxes of funding and expanding operations.

Sustainable jet fuel is made from used cooking oil and agricultural waste. By some estimates, it produces up to 80 percent less planet-warming emissions than conventional jet fuel. It is currently blended with fossil jet fuels, but the hope is that aircraft can eventually run on alternative fuels exclusively.