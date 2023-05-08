May 9, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A strong sun storm could intensify the Northern Lights this week

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read

A solar flare over the weekend could lead to stellar skies for the coming days.

On Sunday (May 7) at 6:54 PM EST (2254 GMT), a sun Emission class M1.5 long lasting solar flare – an event of medium intensity – immediately at Land. The high levels of radiation associated with this event have already caused minor shortwave radio outages on Earth, according to the report Spaceweather.com (Opens in a new tab).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Neanderthal DNA shapes the human nose

9 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Mars probe detects faint signs of water on the red planet: ScienceAlert

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Artemis 2 will broadcast high-speed video from the moon using lasers

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

10 min read

World: Protesters against armed violence held a minute of silence in Belgrade

1 hour ago Arzu
8 min read

Corporate giants are buying Rapid Pace’s primary care practices

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Sum 41 says they will disband after their final tour and album

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

A strong sun storm could intensify the Northern Lights this week

1 hour ago Izer