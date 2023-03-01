A stable, nutritious and relaxing meal for thousands of years

Sólet is a favorite topic of Castro writers, you can talk about a wide variety of things, technology, food, religion, in other words, anything you want. Dissertations or novels could be written about Solette, looking for the original, which is not available, or a close relative of our version, which is a semi-impossible challenge. Then, at the end, I could apply for a great homemade cholette recipe that says “how many houses…” but even that is impossible. We might as well throw out the absurdity of salt preservation, baffled as to why this wonderful food has such a high quality.

There’s an important reason why writing about a business is difficult, and why I do it anyway, and I realized this, without any religious fervor, when I put beans on the stove with some meat on Friday night, and the next day, I started the weekend, and I didn’t need to cook. In fact, I could leave the kitchen and not only did the slow, low-heat treatment make the food taste better, but it tasted better when reheated. . Of course, this is not my invention, but a thousand-year-old habit, a day’s rest was not an option, but an obligation.

Jewish life is bound by many rules, and these thousand-year-old rules cover small details. You must rest on Saturday, so you must not light a fire, and therefore you must not cook on this day. The Sabbath lasts from sundown on Friday to sundown on Saturday. This is how they invented the long, slow, very low-temperature steam in the oven. First, each family took their own clay pot to the baker’s oven, and food was easily prepared from Friday night to Saturday morning at the remaining temperature. Baking bread.

So Sólet is primarily a support for busy 21st century working parents who don’t always want to take a weekend break from their daily chores with housework. On the other hand, this dish is almost indigestibly fatty and heavy in its classic, Eastern European versions. Hungarian solos are the so-called rules, but they are more modern and certainly important to many. Accordingly, several types of beans in salt, a few spices (at most a little allspice, bay leaf, pepper), onions, sometimes garlic, and most importantly, several types of meat, one of which must be smoked. Of course, not with pork, but with duck or turkey. Many people do it all with stuffed duck neck and marrow on a nice big bone. I’ve done this the traditional way too, but couldn’t find people around me who could eat it. I’ve also heard of kitchens where digestive tablets are placed on the table immediately next to the salt. However, there are some elements of the classic Eastern European salt that I have to keep, the flavor of smoked meat, beans of various textures and a sweet accompaniment, which was originally kugli (a type of dumpling. The main ingredient of salt), in new versions it is Saturday bread, that is, parches. This pairing of sweet and salty flavors gives a sense of food fullness that you can’t let go of.

Chickpea-bean version with parhes – Photo: Bori Ács / Telex

Besides the high fat content, the way it is prepared not only supports today’s fast-paced lifestyle, but its ingredients can also be adapted to fit today’s nutritional trends. Legumes are the ingredients of the future, and beans grow well here, so they’re local too. A slow, low-heat treatment leads to a creamy finish, even with less meat. Salt with less meat and less fat will therefore be an important staple food in 2023, especially on cold days, when we know in advance that we need to feed many people, but we do not have time to cook.

When it comes to Cholet, the first thing that strikes you is how many different recipes there are, how strange it is, and there is no such thing as Jewish food. However, there is nothing unreasonable in this, because the Jews have always lived scattered, and even though they lived in their own community, keeping many old, primitive customs, they always adopted many elements from the customs of their environment. Many try to classify the Soletts as Ashkenazi (Jews of German/French descent) and Sephardic (Iberian/Mediterranean Jews), but this classification also leads to confusion. Salt is a multi-ingredient dish, chamin is a variety of dishes, in principle, one Ashkenazi Shabbat dish, the other Sephardic, but since both contain everything from chickpeas to beef and potatoes, it seems necessary to classify them. Meaningless.

András Cserna-Szabó is relevant In his essay For example, he showed that the recipes in two Jewish cookbooks written 700 kilometers apart during the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy were not identical to each other. One is made with peas, kersli (barley pearls) and duck, and the other with beef, beans and potatoes.

Salt with keresli and peas Basic Ingredients: 100 g dry kersli (barley pearls)

2 large duck legs

200 g green peas (fresh or frozen)

A clove or two of garlic

A couple of bay leaves

50g smoked meat (eg turkey leg) I soak the kersli in hot water for an hour or overnight in cold water. I pour water, spray a clay pot with a lid, add sliced ​​smoked meat, whole garlic, slightly broken with the blade of a knife, and bay leaves. I put the duck legs on top and pour in enough water or broth to cover it with two fingers. I cover it, put it in a cold oven, and then heat it to 150 degrees. It will be ready in about three hours, by which time the duck leg will be cooked and its fat will have melted into the kersli, which will slowly absorb. When it’s ready, I boil a pot of water, add some salt, and when it boils, I sprinkle the green peas and cook them until soft in a few minutes. I remove the duck legs from the pan and mix in the peas. (Based on a recipe from Widow Mary Gouders: The Complete Israeli Cookbook, Prague 1890)

There are many more foods associated with salt around the world, to highlight some of them:

Dafina/Skina, Morocco: beef leg/lamb, chickpeas, kersli, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, egg;

Atafina, Spain: chickpeas, various meats, vegetables, eggs – it’s more soup and not in a stove, but in a pit dug in the ground, with coal;

Tibet, Iraq: chicken, rice, eggs;

Hariza, Tunisia: Chicken, grains (farro, freekeh or wheat), spices, tomatoes, eggs.

Istvan Vansa also thought a lot about what trend Hungarian salts are most similar to, and ultimately came to the conclusion that salts are only connected by technology: slow oven baking. Although many people associate it with French cassoulet, according to him, despite the many types of meat and beans that are cooked slowly in a clay pot on the stove, they really have nothing. .

Andras Koerner, who has researched Hungarian Jewish cuisine and published several books on the subject, believes that the key here is not the beans, but the process itself. So much so Salt The word can be traced back to an Old French word meaning to keep warm. Unifying all the singles is precisely the essence. Even when Jews moved to New York and life took them to Poland, Jews held on to the rules, the importance of the Sabbath, and the culinary technique of suspending work.

In light of all this, I can call salt anything that results from slow, low-heat cooking of legumes and meat. This is a less heavy version with less smoked meat and more beans. Every salad is different, because every piece of smoked meat and every type of bean works differently, it’s a business. Sometimes I go all the way Mediterranean and add vegetables, tomato paste, spices, but I leave the meat out entirely, it’s like a less salty, spicy baked bean, but at least good.