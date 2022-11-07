A Spanish woman who has already suffered from cancer 12 times has an unprecedented genetic mutation.

A Spanish woman developed 12 tumors – seven benign and five malignant – before her 40th birthday. Medical researchers have recently discovered why it is prone to abnormal growth: it has genetic mutations never before seen in humans, he writes. Direct science.

Now the 36-year-old woman has two mutated versions of the MAD1L1 gene, one she inherited from her mother and one from her father. Scientific advances From a study published in the journal The gene encodes a protein called MAD1, which plays an important role in cell division.

The girl has been highly susceptible to tumors throughout her life, with her first cancerous tumor developing when she was two and her last when she was 28. “It was very difficult to understand how this woman could survive with this mutation,” he said El Pies Marcos Malumbres, head of the Cell Division and Cancer Research Group at the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) in Madrid, told a Spanish newspaper. “It must be something that helped him survive,” he added.

Although the patient has been diagnosed with malignant cancer five times, each time the disease develops, the treatment is relatively easy. Her last tumor was removed in 2014 and she has not had another tumor since. According to medical researchers, this is due to his unique immune system.

Analysis of the patient’s blood showed that about 30-40 percent of his blood cells had an abnormal number of chromosomes. In their analysis, the researchers found that the presence of cells with abnormal chromosome numbers stimulated a stronger immune response than cells with normal chromosome numbers, which helped the immune system detect and destroy cancerous tumors when they arose. This may explain why the patient responded well to treatments including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery.

The researchers note that they hope to study the woman’s immune system further to see if it can be replicated in other cancer patients. “We think boosting the immune system in other patients could help stop the growth of tumors,” Malumbres said. Conceptually, such a treatment would be similar to existing immunotherapies, which aim to improve the immune system’s ability to target and destroy cancer cells.

(via 24. Hu)