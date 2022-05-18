May 18, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A SpaceX rocket launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit and land in the sea

Izer 27 mins ago 3 min read
A SpaceX rocket launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit and land in the sea

A second-hand SpaceX rocket launched a new fleet of Starlink internet satellites into orbit and returned to Earth to make a spectacular touchdown into the sea early Wednesday (May 18).

the two stages Falcon 9 Rocket topped with 53 starlink The spacecraft flew over Florida morning skies from NASA’s Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Takeoff was at 6:59 a.m. EDT (1059 GMT), about 39 minutes after SpaceX Initially planned.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

NASA begins countdown to the end of the Insight mission on Mars

8 hours ago Izer
1 min read

New law breaks restrictions on integration

16 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The billionaires on the International Space Station didn’t expect to work so hard

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Economy – Goodbye, Sequence: A young Hungarian brother and sister build a canteen without a cash register

13 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

‘Colossal’ pressure on Shanghai to stay COVID-free as lockdown ends nearing

14 mins ago Izer
1 min read

‘The Office’ stars name the guest director who “almost killed” the entire cast

15 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

A SpaceX rocket launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit and land in the sea

27 mins ago Izer