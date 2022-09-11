September 11, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A SpaceX rocket launched a BlueWalker 3 satellite, landing 14

Izer 8 mins ago 5 min read
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at night

SpaceX launched a new — and massive — commercial communications satellite into orbit late Saturday and set a new record for a Falcon 9 launch at the same time.

The Falcon 9 was launched into orbit from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida with 34 SpaceX on board. Starlink Internet satellites and BlueWalker 3, a satellite prototype built by AST SpaceMobile that has been described as the largest commercial communications suite ever launched into space. The take-off was at 9:20 p.m. EDT (0120 GMT) Saturday night (September 10), with Falcon 9 booster making some SpaceX The date when he returned to Earth.

Related: Starlink megaconstellation from SpaceX is launched in pictures

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center’s Pad 39A on September 10, 2022 carrying 34 Starlink satellites and the massive BlueWalker 3 satellite. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Jesse Anderson, SpaceX Production Engineering Director, said during direct comment (Opens in a new tab).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

7 min read

SpaceX launches one of its most complex missions to date – Spaceflight Now

8 hours ago Izer
2 min read

China plans more lunar missions after finding a new lunar mineral

16 hours ago Izer
2 min read

An ingenious helicopter heads toward the delta of the Martian River on its 31st flight

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Quinn begins her final journey as a coffin taken from Balmoral Castle to the capital of Scotland

4 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

A SpaceX rocket launched a BlueWalker 3 satellite, landing 14

8 mins ago Izer
2 min read

College football results, rankings, highlights: BYU, Michigan, USC Among Week 3 Big Winners

9 mins ago Emet
3 min read

Galaxy S23 Ultra ‘100% confirmed’ rumors highlight what the 200MP camera will be

17 mins ago Ayhan