A small airport in Poland has become the center of the world

Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in Poland is not one of the busiest airports in the country, but over the past year or so, its routine life has been completely turned upside down. The airport and city near the border became one of the most important transit hubs towards Ukraine, against which Russia launched an offensive on February 24, 2022.

Nowadays, in addition to passenger planes, the world’s most important leaders land here on their way to Lviv and Kiev, and some Western arms ships pass through the airport to Ukraine.

From a quiet little airport to an important hub

Like many Polish cities, Rzeszów epitomizes the turbulent years of 20th-century Europe, from the horrors of Nazi occupation to the peace and prosperity under NATO and the European Union. However, unlike other similar cities, it now finds itself on the front lines of a new era of tensions.

The city of about 180,000 people has become a key international gateway to the Russian-Ukrainian war that began a year ago.

Basically, Rzeszów-Jasionka is the eighth busiest airport in Poland, serving almost 730,000 passengers in 2022 – writes Via Business Insider. By comparison, New York’s JFK Airport handled more than 4 million passengers in January alone. Since the beginning of the war, there have been no flights to Ukraine, and the backbone of transport is the railway network that weaves densely across the country from the border (we wrote more about the role of railways in the war here).

So, as Rzeszów-Jasionka is 80 kilometers from the Polish – and NATO – border, air travel to Ukraine is via a small Polish airport (and train station, of course).

Things began to change dramatically on February 5, 2022, when American soldiers showed up at the office of Adam Hamriszak, the director of Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport. They were the forerunners of the 1,700 military personnel stationed at the airport since then. Since then, actor-director Sean Penn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, among many other leading foreign politicians, have given each other doorknobs. Since the outbreak of war, in addition to ordinary passengers, heavy weapons, international aid, rockets, soldiers, refugees and medical evacuation teams have continued to arrive at the airport.

U.S. soldiers disembark from a C-17 Globemaster cargo plane at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland, on February 16, 2022. Dozens of US paratroopers arrive as part of a contingent of thousands sent to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank in response to tensions with Russia – Photo: Wojtek Radwanski / AFP

“We used to be a regional airport with 15-20 flights a day. We are now the best landing zone on the front lines of a global conflict and that is not likely to change anytime soon” – He said Michal Tabisz, Vice President of the Airport. During his half-hour interview with Bloomberg, two C-17 military planes had landed, and trucks were arriving and leaving the airport day and night.

Up to 10 Boeing 747 flights per day It lands With loads, and the amount of fuel burned in a week at the airport these days is used in a few hours.

According to Hamryszczak, since December, airport employees run on adrenaline, not even a single error can enter their calculations. “We slept only a few hours at night” – He said Hamryszczak about change. Workers struggled to organize the transport of military supplies and medical evacuations while maintaining traffic for low-cost flights.

For this, additional workers were borrowed from Lviv International Airport, which has been closed for a year. Meanwhile, the airport director must continue to consult with world leaders and the media. “Well, they certainly didn’t teach us that in university,” Hamrischak said.

Locals named the pizza after Joe Biden

In March 2022, the United States deployed two Patriot missile defense systems to Rzeszów-Jasionka to counter a potential threat to NATO countries. According to Konrad Fijołek, mayor of Rzeszów, the air defense systems installed here have actually become a tourist attraction. “We joke that it’s our main attraction.” According to the mayor, thanks to the airport, Rzeszów is also put on the map: “Our city was on the edge of Poland and Europe. Now I say to our guests: welcome to the middle of Europe”.

The mayor isn’t wrong, because important people have been visiting the small town for quite some time. The focus also boosted local businesses in the area. The local health hotel, the Blue Diamond, has been operating at maximum capacity since the start of the war. The hotel’s 51 rooms are permanently occupied by officials, but the hotel also served as a temporary base for the UN relief team.

Biden first landed in Rzeszów-Jasionka with a special presidential plane on March 25, 2022, after which he gave a speech in Warsaw. “Air Force One is the most famous plane to ever touch down at our airport” – He said Hamryszczak. The president’s visit was preceded by “several days” of security checks, and Biden’s second, unannounced visit “took place very secretly” in February 2023 — by which time Biden had already traveled to Kiev by train.

US President Joe Biden arrives at Poland’s Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport amid special security measures and finally eats pizza with US soldiers at the base on March 25, 2022 – Photo(1,2): Stringer / Anadolu Agency / AFP – Photo(3): Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The focus also boosted local businesses in the area. Pitten was filmed eating pizza at Pizzeria Gusto, a 10-minute drive from the airport, as US forces moved into Rzeszów-Jasionka. The pizzeria’s owner, Damian Drupka, saw Biden eating his pizza on the media, and at first he couldn’t believe it.

The President of the United States ate a jalapeño-pepperoni pizza that may have been a little too strong for him because it made him cry. Drupka named the pizza “Spicy Joe” in honor of Biden.

The dish is now decorated with a miniature American flag and was Pizzeria Gusto’s second most popular pizza in 2022, Drupka says. In fact, teams now based in Rzeszów-Jasionka order a fifth of all their pizzas.

Actor-director Sean Penn, who also shot a documentary about the war in Ukraine, landed in Rzeszów-Jasionka to promote the work of the Gore Foundation, which supports Ukrainian refugees. Bono and The Edge from U2 arrived in May, followed by Richard Branson, the billionaire CEO of Virgin Atlantic, in June. For example, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the United States in December when he spoke before Congress.

Of course, there is a drawback

However, don’t think that the small town has only seen the positive benefits of special attention. In Rzeszów, the noise of the planes increased so much that at the beginning of the war some locals could not even sleep, although by the last 10 months the majority had become accustomed to the noise. But it was a serious warning to the Poles, when a Ukrainian missile exploded in Presvoto on the eastern border in November, killing two people.

Anti-aircraft missiles at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in Poland on March 25, 2022 – Photo: Daisuke Tomita/Yomiuri/AFP

Poland thought that being a NATO member would keep it out of trouble, but this sobering event made it accept refugees with empathy and openness. He says The owner of the Blue Diamond Hotel, Slavomir Barzak. “In the early days of the war, some of my friends packed their cars with bags so they could be ready to go west at any time. But over time we got used to what we had. People got used to war next door,” Barczak said.

The city also recently had to really deal with that There are another 30,000 people in the region – At least based on cell phone data. According to Deputy Mayor Krystyna Stachowska, it’s a miracle if someone finds an apartment to rent, and the shelters are full. Refugees have also arrived in the city, and whether they can ensure garbage collection and education for the 1,500 newly arrived Ukrainian refugee children is an issue to be resolved.

“We don’t know if there will be another wave of refugees or if the war will end and reconstruction will begin. But we have to be ready,” Stachowska said.