July 15, 2023

A settler pushed a woman under a tunnel on a national holiday and she died in excruciating agony

A 52-year-old woman was pushed under a subway in Paris by an African immigrant without any fuss or reason. The woman he didn’t know was dead. The killer was arrested hours later for shoplifting. Then it was identified. Today is a national holiday in France, and the killer has said he had no reason to kill other than he intended to kill.

According to witnesses, an African man pushed the woman on the RER tracks at the Cité Universitaire station in Paris around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Le Figaro reported. The RER is a high-speed rail network in the suburbs of Paris, a kind of transition between the HÉV and the Métro, with RER trains also partially using the Metro lines.

The woman was seriously injured, but she still stood up and tried to climb out, but was unable to do so and was run over by an oncoming train. The migrant killer is on the run.

Cité Universitaire station on RER line B where the murder took place

Police arrested him in the Paris suburb of Vitry-sur-Seine shortly before 4pm for shoplifting. Then, he confessed that he had committed the murder in the morning.

The brutal killing was recorded by RER security cameras, so the evidence is clear.

The killing took place on July 14, a French national holiday. 45,000 police officers are manning the festive event due to migrant riots that lasted eight days and ended a few days ago. According to French news television, the killer, an African immigrant, said: He didn’t know the victim and had no reason to kill him – he simply wanted to kill.

