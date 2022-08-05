August 5, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

A series of missile attacks in Ukraine, is China ready to intervene? – Our war news on Friday

August 5, 2022

On Thursday, 7,116 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border section, and 8,489 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border section declared their arrival from Ukraine, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) told MTI on Friday.

Of those admitted, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 424. They wrote that they should go to the competent office of the National Directorate of Immigration at their place of residence to get the final documents.

ORFK reported: 223 people, including 66 children, who escaped the war in Ukraine, arrived in Budapest by train on Thursday.

On Thursday, Budapest police headquarters announced on the police website that it was assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

The police are in constant contact with the staff of the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, National Directorate of Immigration, Hungarian State Railways Ltd., Budapest Transport Center, Police Directorate of Metropolitan Municipality, Government Office. The capital, Budapest, and supporting agencies, they wrote on the police.hu website. (MTI)

