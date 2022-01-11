A school in Sweden was attacked late

Local police said Monday night that a teenager stabbed a teacher and a student at a grammar school in Christianstadt in southern Sweden.

The suspect, born in 2005, has been remanded in custody. A 16-year-old man sustained serious injuries and a 55-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

Kristianstad’s police chief Anders Olofsson said the delay was seven minutes after the first emergency call. The suspect is now charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The background of the action is still obscured. An eyewitness told the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter that he entered the classroom with the speaker wearing a black mask and assaulted the teacher.

According to the Swedish television channel TV4, the current case is related to a similar attack in August last year in the town of Eslov, fifty kilometers southwest of Kristianstadt.

A 45-year-old school employee was attacked by a student. TV4 knew that the perpetrators in Eslov and Kristianstad “knew each other, were connected to each other on the Internet and had a common interest in school bombings.”