A Russian spy ship may be approaching the US coast

The US Coast Guard is monitoring a Russian ship near the Hawaiian Islands, which the commission believes is being used for espionage – CBS News reports. Provided by the Coast Guard In a press release While international law allows foreign warships to pass through the US exclusive economic zone (areas of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans where US control over natural resources exists), such “military vessels operating under a foreign flag” wait relatively often in the area in question.

The area is part of Coast Guard District 14, which covers more than 14 million square miles of land and sea. The agency released a short surveillance video showing a Russian ship passing off the coast of Hawaii.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is currently monitoring a Russian vessel operating near Hawaii,” said Commander Dave Milne, the agency’s chief of state affairs. It is not yet certain whether the warship is actually circling the area for reconnaissance or if the US Coast Guard is monitoring its activities for some other reason.

The ship is currently in international waters and the Americans have not observed any suspicious activity.