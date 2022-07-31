July 31, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A Russian official said that Ukraine carried out a drone attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet

Aygen 17 mins ago 1 min read
A Russian official said that Ukraine carried out a drone attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet

(Reuters) – A senior official in Crimea, which links Russia to Ukraine, was accused on Sunday of carrying out a drone attack ahead of scheduled celebrations for Navy Day, injuring five and forcing them to cancel the festivities.

The accusation comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin will oversee Navy Day celebrations in his hometown of St Petersburg and approve Russian naval doctrine as Moscow continues its military intervention in Ukraine.

“An unknown object flew into the yard of the headquarters of the fleet,” Mikhail Razovugayev, governor of Sevastopol, home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

According to preliminary information, it is an unmanned aircraft.

He said Ukraine had decided to “spoil the Navy Day for us”.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Razvogayev said that five employees of the fleet headquarters were injured in the accident and that the Federal Security Service (FSB) was investigating the circumstances.

“All celebrations have been canceled for security reasons,” Razovugayev said. “Please stay calm and stay home if possible.”

Navy Day is an annual Russian holiday during which its fleets hold naval parades and honor their sailors.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, sparking a major rift with the West that deepened over Moscow’s role in the pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

See also  British intelligence says Russia is bringing more reservists closer to Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Report: Kushner says in the book that Netanyahu was not enthusiastic about recognizing Jerusalem

8 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Pope Francis: Canada trip showed he may need to retire | Pope Francis

16 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Spanish prosecutors seek 8-year prison sentence for Shakira in tax fraud case

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

3 min read

Sylvester Stallone Slams Drago Spinoff Amid Rocky Rights Dispute – Hollywood Reporter

3 mins ago Muhammad
7 min read

The return of a large Chinese rocket that was spotted over the island of Borneo – Spaceflight Now

8 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Henrik Stenson leads the LIV event but Donald Trump’s circus steals the spotlight | Golf Leaf Series

11 mins ago Emet
3 min read

iPhone 14 is coming, and you better start saving in Apple’s 2022 lineup

16 mins ago Ayhan