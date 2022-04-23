A Russian general has spoken out, saying Moldova is worried about Putin’s goals – Saturday’s war news here

The National Police Headquarters (ORFK) told MTI on Saturday that 4,644 people had entered the Ukrainian-Hungarian border on Friday, while 5,736 of those who had entered the Romanian-Hungarian border were from Ukraine.

Of those admitted, police issued 756 temporary residence permits valid for 30 days. The ORFK said that in order to obtain the final documents, they should contact the office of the National Directorate of Qualified Immigration for their place of residence.

A total of 584 people, including 223 children, arrived in Budapest by train before the war in Ukraine on Friday. Refugees arriving at the Kőbánya Upper Railway Station by special trains were taken by bus to the BOK Hall, he added.

Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK) assists those arriving by train from Ukraine to attend police and police patrols waiting at the Kőbánya Upper Railway Station and BOK Hall. The Budapest Civil Defense Association also provides support in the work, the BRFK told police.hu on Saturday.

It was pointed out that the police are in constant contact with the National Directorate for Disaster Management, the National Directorate for Aliens, the Hungarian State Railway Limited, the Budapest Traffic Center, the Directorate General of Metropolitan Police and the Government Office. Budapest City and aid companies. (MTI)