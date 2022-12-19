a Russian drone attack knocks down Kyiv’s energy supply; The ruble is collapsing

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Latvian capital Riga to meet with other members of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a UK-led coalition of European militaries that share tactical knowledge and conduct joint exercises to increase interoperability.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) attends a bilateral meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (right) at the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) leaders’ meeting in Riga, Latvia on December 19, 2022.

He is set to announce a new artillery package for Ukraine and urge other member states to continue their support to Ukraine. He will meet British forces in neighboring Estonia later in the day.

Ahead of the visit, Sunak said in a statement: “From the Arctic Circle to the Isle of Wight, the UK and our European allies have been at full swing in our response to the invasion of Ukraineand we remain steadfast in our aspiration for peace in Europe once more… I know that this Joint Expeditionary Force Summit will only confirm our close friendships and our unwavering support for Ukraine.”

JEF includes the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

– Natasha Turak