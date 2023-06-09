June 9, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A Russian citizen was killed in a shark attack in Egypt

Aygen 38 mins ago 1 min read

(Reuters) – Russia’s consulate general in the city and two Egyptian security sources said on Thursday that a Russian citizen was killed in a shark attack near a beach in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The Egyptian Ministry of Environment said in a statement posted on Facebook that a tiger shark was responsible for the death of a beachgoer, without giving details about the victim.

A team from the ministry and other authorities managed to capture the shark, the statement said, adding that local authorities issued a ban on swimming, snorkeling and other water sports activities on several beaches near the site of the attack.

A diver who arrived on the scene immediately after the attack said people rushed to help the victim after a rescue worker from a nearby hotel raised the alarm, but was unable to reach him in time.

The Russian news agency TASS said that the dead man was a Russian man, born in 1999, who lived in Egypt full time and was not a tourist.

In a statement posted on its official channel on messaging app Telegram, the consulate urged Russian tourists to exercise caution while in the water and strictly adhere to any swimming bans imposed by local authorities.

(Reuters report) Editing by Andrew Osborne and Lesley Adler

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

See also  'buckle up': US backers of Just Stop Oil pledge more Van Gogh-style protests | climate crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Tourists watch a Russian man eat a shark on a beach in Egypt

17 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

The Pope’s night went “well” after his intestinal surgery in Rome

1 day ago Aygen
3 min read

Pope Francis is undergoing a second bowel operation in two years

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

10 min read

World: Fierce fighting continues near Zaporizhzhya, which could be the focus of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

3 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

China cannot count on Southeast Asian exports to make up for the US slowdown

4 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Stream it now – Billboard

6 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

United Launch Alliance has successfully test-fired its new Vulcan rocket

12 mins ago Izer