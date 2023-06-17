A record pay hike is coming for teachers

The government is implementing reforms with a new teaching profession model, and the cabinet has launched an unprecedented pay hike for teachers. The target set is that the average teacher salary should be HUF 800,000 by 2025. Although the left fought against the law, their violence lacked popular support. The new law increases freedom and also fixes the number of subjects.

According to the plans, the 75 percent increase will be implemented over 3 years so that by January 2025 the average salary of teachers will be HUF 800,000.

The new teaching career model guarantees an unprecedented pay rise for the teaching community. Between 2013 and 2017, and despite the difficulties caused by the war, the government increased teachers' salaries in January this year. If EU funds come to our country, the 75% increase target within the framework of the multi-year plan is considered an unprecedented increase. In January this year, the government announced a 10% salary increase. If the EU funds come in, the average teacher salary will be HUF 561,000 from the next day, and the difference will be returned from January 1. According to the government's plans, the average teacher's salary will be HUF 681,000 next year and HUF 800,000 by January 2025.

The new teacher career path draft law aims to make those who deal with students more or better earn more. In Hungarian, performance-based pay prevails instead of age-based pay. Whoever deals more in catching up the underprivileged or preparing the talented for competition, whoever is most innovative, whoever organizes an extra-curricular program, sets goals and achieves them, can take home lakhs more.

The Act also provides for 10 weeks annual leave for teachers. Additionally, the number of teaching hours in a 24-hour period will be recorded – This was said by Fidesz and KDNP in Parliament yesterday.

Dollars were left to prevent teacher pay rises, but people refused to accept violence. They keep calling for demonstrations, but only a few hundred people, maybe a thousand and a half at most, will turn out in a series of demonstrations. Left-wing politicians appropriate protests and resort to violence, thus losing their mass support. It is understandable that a few hundred people participate because people do not accept violence.

In parallel, public debate on the bill on a new career model for teachers began on Friday afternoon in Parliament and continued through the night and into early Saturday morning;

Responding to the criticism, Secretary of State Bence Redwari asked opposition representatives to sometimes take off their “class warfare goggles” and look at the proposal from the perspective of children.

He argued in favor of performance-based pay instead of the current age-based pay, stressing that new industries could be major winners of the proposal.

He accused the opposition parties of wanting to bring back the pre-2010 era. He called on the opposition not to block EU funding from Brussels that could be used to raise teachers’ wages.