April 20, 2023

A recent video shows what MRAP combat vehicles are good for

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

In the video, there are two American products Maxx Pro MRAP know The second armored car is in much worse shape, with its engine compartment completely gone, and is believed to have run over a mine with its right front wheel.

Although the vehicle may at first appear to have suffered horrific damage as a result of the explosion, it’s worth taking a closer look at the Maxx Pro’s passenger compartment, which is undamaged.

M.R.A.B (protected by mine-resistant ambush) The essence of the concept is to protect passengers from explosions near the ground. The vehicle will definitely suffer serious damage. However, the armored passenger compartment, located far from the ground, protects the soldiers from soldiers, And the V-shaped floor plate conducts the energy of the explosions laterally.

Of course, as with all other weapons, a compromise solution was reached here: az MRAP vehicles are better protected against inferno attacks and mines, For example, BMP armored personnel carriers are often used in battles in Ukraine. However, tall superstructures provide a significantly larger target For various anti-tank weapons.

The cover image is an example, not made in Ukraine. Source: Getty Images

See also  Romania has started cutting corners - Napi.hu

