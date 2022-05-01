May 1, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A rare black moon solar eclipse takes a bite out of the sun over South America

Izer 1 hour ago 3 min read
A rare black moon solar eclipse takes a bite out of the sun over South America

Skywatchers across parts of the Southern Hemisphere were treated to the first partial eclipse of the year today.

The Partial solar eclipse on April 30, one of two that occurred in 2022, swept across parts of South America, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean. The solar eclipse It started at 2:45 PM EDT (1845 GMT) in the far southeast Pacific near the coast of Antarctica. It lasted less than four hours, and ended at 6:37 p.m. EDT (2237 GMT) over the South Atlantic, according to TimeandDate.comAlthough to many observers, the sun is setting and it is still a partial eclipse.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Jupiter and Venus almost seem to collide in a rare celestial sight | Void

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronauts rejoice after ‘amazing’ space station flight

17 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Orca submarine volcano in Antarctica swept by a swarm of 85,000 earthquakes

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

3 min read

Civilians rescued from Azov metal works, Russian robot plane crashes at Odessa airport.

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

China meets with banks to discuss asset protection from US sanctions

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

PSY reveals how BTS’ Suga contacted him about collaborating for their new song

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

A rare black moon solar eclipse takes a bite out of the sun over South America

1 hour ago Izer