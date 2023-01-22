January 22, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A radio signal has been captured from 9 billion light-years away

Izer 58 mins ago 2 min read

Space.com said on Friday that a radio signal 9 billion light-years from Earth was captured in record-breaking.

The signal is detected by a unique wavelength known as the “21 cm line” or “hydrogen line”, which is said to be emitted by neutral hydrogen atoms.

A signal captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India could mean just that Scientists can start to investigate The report pointed to the formation of some of the oldest stars and galaxies.

The researchers detected the signal from a “star-forming galaxy” named SDSSJ0826+5630, which was emitted when the 13.8-billion-year-old Milky Way – the galaxy where Earth resides – was only 4.9 billion years old.

“It’s equivalent baccalaureate lookThe author and postdoctoral cosmologist at McGill University, Arnab Chakraborty, said in a statement this week.

pillars of creation
The signal means that scientists can track the formation of the largest stars and galaxies.
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and Joseph DePasquale (STScI)

Galaxies are said to emit light across a wide range of radio wavelengths. But until recently, radio waves with a wavelength of 21 cm were only recorded from nearby galaxies.

“A galaxy emits different types of radio signals. Until now, it was only possible to pick up this particular signal from a nearby galaxy, which limits our knowledge of those galaxies closest to Earth,” Chakraborty said.

The signal allowed astronomers to measure the galaxy’s gas content and thus find the galaxy’s mass.

The report said that this design led scientists to conclude that this distant galaxy is twice the mass of stars visible from Earth.

See also  NASA prepares to launch Artemis 1 mission next week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

How do you see the “green comet” everyone is talking about

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The South Korean lunar probe is taking amazing pictures of the Earth and the Moon

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Ripples in the fabric of the universe may reveal the beginning of time

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

5 min read

If the river bed is already full of dust, there is no reason to stay

54 mins ago Arzu
9 min read

Stock market soars, techs step up with big earnings reports due

55 mins ago Izer
4 min read

With Ease – The New York Times

56 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

A radio signal has been captured from 9 billion light-years away

58 mins ago Izer