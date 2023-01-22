A radio signal has been captured from 9 billion light-years away

Space.com said on Friday that a radio signal 9 billion light-years from Earth was captured in record-breaking.

The signal is detected by a unique wavelength known as the “21 cm line” or “hydrogen line”, which is said to be emitted by neutral hydrogen atoms.

A signal captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India could mean just that Scientists can start to investigate The report pointed to the formation of some of the oldest stars and galaxies.

The researchers detected the signal from a “star-forming galaxy” named SDSSJ0826+5630, which was emitted when the 13.8-billion-year-old Milky Way – the galaxy where Earth resides – was only 4.9 billion years old.

The author and postdoctoral cosmologist at McGill University, Arnab Chakraborty, said in a statement this week.

The signal means that scientists can track the formation of the largest stars and galaxies. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and Joseph DePasquale (STScI)

Galaxies are said to emit light across a wide range of radio wavelengths. But until recently, radio waves with a wavelength of 21 cm were only recorded from nearby galaxies.

“A galaxy emits different types of radio signals. Until now, it was only possible to pick up this particular signal from a nearby galaxy, which limits our knowledge of those galaxies closest to Earth,” Chakraborty said.

The signal allowed astronomers to measure the galaxy’s gas content and thus find the galaxy’s mass.

The report said that this design led scientists to conclude that this distant galaxy is twice the mass of stars visible from Earth.