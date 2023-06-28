A protester in Sweden stuck the Koran with pork and then burned it

With the prior permission of the Swedish authorities, a protest against Islam was organized in front of a mosque in Stockholm, where two protesters burned a copy of Islam’s holy book, the Koran. The case did not sit well with the Swedes, as Turkey tried to block Sweden’s NATO accession due to similar cases.

The authorization of the demonstration, which coincided with a Muslim holiday, was decided in accordance with the right to free speech, Swedish police said, and believed the demonstration did not pose a direct security risk.

At the protest, Iraqi Salwan Momika burned his Koran stuffed with pork after wiping his shoes, the Daily Mail reported. About two hundred people watched everything in front of the mosque. Meanwhile, another organizer of the demonstration spoke into a megaphone.

After the Koran burning, the police took action against one of the people who burned the book based on incitement against an ethnic or national group, and violated the fire ban in place in Stockholm.

Salvan Momika burns a Koran in front of a mosque in Stockholm – Photo: Jonathan Nakstrand / AFP

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson described the incident as “legitimate, but inappropriate” and an open provocation, but insisted it was the police’s job to deal with it. He also declined to speculate on how the move would affect Sweden’s NATO membership.

“I strongly condemn the immoral demonstration against the Quran on the holy day of Eid al-Adha (Day of Sacrifice),” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wrote on Twitter. He finds it unacceptable that the Swedish government allows anti-Islam demonstrations in the name of freedom of speech.

The imam of a Stockholm mosque also expressed his disappointment that the police allowed the burning of the holy book. He said he was particularly disappointed that the authorities did not comply with his request to at least relocate the operation, MTI wrote.

In February, Danish-Swedish anti-immigration far-right politician Rasmus Balut burned a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, sparking protests in Muslim countries. This is one reason why Ankara has yet to approve the Scandinavian country’s NATO accession, and is urging Sweden to take more effective action against supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is registered as a terrorist organization. and demanding the deportation of Kurds accused of terrorism by Ankara but living in Sweden.

In February, Swedish police refused permission for two pre-announced Koran burnings, citing national security reasons, but the Swedish judiciary later ruled that it could not accept the police’s arguments that the actions posed an excessive threat to public order and security.