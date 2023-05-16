May 16, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A private plane used for military missions crashed at a German base

Arzu 37 mins ago 1 min read

The plane belonged to a subsidiary of Airbus, and two pilots were killed.

Two people were killed when a civilian plane crashed at Hohn Air Base in Germany on Monday.

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced.

According to reports, the Learjet aircraft of Airbus subsidiary GFD crashed on take-off in the area of ​​the base. The aircraft would have been on a training flight with the involvement of air traffic controllers from the German Air Force.

Boris Pistorius The Defense Minister has condoled with the relatives of the deceased.

According to information on the GFD’s website, Learjet has LR-35A and LR-36A aircraft, which are also used for aerial target measurement and towing of aerial targets. Aerial target measurement is required by the German Army (Budeshwehr) to practice sea and land air defense with guided missiles and tube air defense devices.

During the day, a Finnish Air Force Hawk training plane crashed in the Keuru region in the central part of the northern European country. According to the Finnish Air Force, both pilots survived the crash. (MTI)

See also  The more descriptive boy's partner, the fiercely descriptive girl appeared

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bizarre speculations surfaced about Belarusian president – opposition leader also spoke out

9 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

New maps are in: Ukraine gaining momentum in Bahmut region

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

A private plane used for military missions crashed at a German base

37 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, says in an email that he must approve all hires

41 mins ago Izer
2 min read

The James Webb Telescope finds water around a comet in the main asteroid belt

48 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Switch fans, get ready for Kingdom Tears notifications

1 hour ago Ayhan