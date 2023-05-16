A private plane used for military missions crashed at a German base

The plane belonged to a subsidiary of Airbus, and two pilots were killed.

Two people were killed when a civilian plane crashed at Hohn Air Base in Germany on Monday.

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced.

According to reports, the Learjet aircraft of Airbus subsidiary GFD crashed on take-off in the area of ​​the base. The aircraft would have been on a training flight with the involvement of air traffic controllers from the German Air Force.

Boris Pistorius The Defense Minister has condoled with the relatives of the deceased.

According to information on the GFD’s website, Learjet has LR-35A and LR-36A aircraft, which are also used for aerial target measurement and towing of aerial targets. Aerial target measurement is required by the German Army (Budeshwehr) to practice sea and land air defense with guided missiles and tube air defense devices.

During the day, a Finnish Air Force Hawk training plane crashed in the Keuru region in the central part of the northern European country. According to the Finnish Air Force, both pilots survived the crash. (MTI)