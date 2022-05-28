May 28, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A possible new meteor shower from a smashing comet has scientists excited

Izer 1 hour ago 3 min read
A possible new meteor shower from a smashing comet has scientists excited

This Memorial Day weekend, Earthlings – especially those in North America – may be treated to the sight of a new meteor.

these meteors It can ignite when our planet passes through the pieces of a decaying comet called Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 (SW3). It’s not just a file Exciting opportunity for skywatchers; Cometologists are eagerly anticipating the encounter, too. According to NASA, meteor showers can startle (or disappoint) overnight on Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) and last until early Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Mega Artemis moon rocket will be launched on the launch pad on June 6

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Scientists take hummingbirds up a mountain to see what climate change will do to them

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Boeing Starliner returns from the space station

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

3 min read

Coding – Technology-Science – Rewriting a theoretical barrier leads to fusion energy

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Dogecoin co-founder calls LUNA 2.0 believers ‘really stupid’

1 hour ago Izer
1 min read

‘The Blacklist’: Amir Arison, Laura Son Leave Cast From NBC Drama

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

A possible new meteor shower from a smashing comet has scientists excited

1 hour ago Izer