A Philadelphia pizza delivery man was in the right place at the right time when he caught a car thief on the run from police.

A Philadelphia pizza delivery man was about to deliver a pizza when he noticed a young man running towards him and the police chasing him. NBC reports.

Police chased a stolen vehicle through suburban Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. The car chase ended when the car being chased crashed into a utility pole and the apparently unharmed driver got out and tried to flee from police.

It was here that fate brought him together with Tyler, a pizza delivery boy who was getting out of his car to deliver a pizza to a family home. After a few seconds of hesitation, the courier decided to intervene, lifting his leg with classic ease, causing the fleeing suspect to stumble to the ground, where the police were able to apprehend him.

It was later revealed that the fleeing driver was only 17 years old. The police thanked the courier for his help, but said it was not a very smart thing to interfere with police work, especially considering the fact that arresting a fleeing suspect is not the safest course of action. .

And the answer to the question that everyone is interested in: No, the pizza is not affected.