April 18, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

A Philadelphia pizza delivery man was in the right place at the right time when he caught a car thief on the run from police.

Arzu 41 mins ago 1 min read

A Philadelphia pizza delivery man was about to deliver a pizza when he noticed a young man running towards him and the police chasing him. NBC reports.

Police chased a stolen vehicle through suburban Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. The car chase ended when the car being chased crashed into a utility pole and the apparently unharmed driver got out and tried to flee from police.

It was here that fate brought him together with Tyler, a pizza delivery boy who was getting out of his car to deliver a pizza to a family home. After a few seconds of hesitation, the courier decided to intervene, lifting his leg with classic ease, causing the fleeing suspect to stumble to the ground, where the police were able to apprehend him.

It was later revealed that the fleeing driver was only 17 years old. The police thanked the courier for his help, but said it was not a very smart thing to interfere with police work, especially considering the fact that arresting a fleeing suspect is not the safest course of action. .

And the answer to the question that everyone is interested in: No, the pizza is not affected.

See also  Technology: Instead of 24,000 they invented something that could turn Chernobyl radiation-free in just 5 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Papuan Cannibals Hostage – Soldiers of a rescue mission mysteriously disappear

9 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

Index – Foreign countries – Russian superiority; More than 300 thousand people died and were injured; Spring campaign

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Ukrainian counteroffensive may fail before it begins, Chinese defense minister visits Moscow – Our War News Monday

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

A Philadelphia pizza delivery man was in the right place at the right time when he caught a car thief on the run from police.

41 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, J&J, Lockheed, Nvidia and more market movers

45 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Meghan Markle is included in the book The Coronation of King Charles

47 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

A strange spiral appears amidst the northern lights in the Alaskan night sky

53 mins ago Izer