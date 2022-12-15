A notorious Holocaust denier to go to prison at 94

Holocaust denier Ursula Haverbeck, known as the “Nazi mother,” received a mandatory prison sentence, the 94-year-old German defendant was sentenced to a year in prison, this time on multiple anti-social charges, MTI reported.

The elderly woman was due to go to prison in October, but because of her age and health, requested an exemption from serving the sentence. Wednesday’s ruling was based on a prison doctor’s opinion that Haverbeck was fit to serve his sentence. He was sentenced to one year in prison with immediate effect without the possibility of parole.

Ursula Haverbeck at the hearing in November 2020 – Photo: Paul Zingan/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

The elderly woman has been brought to court several times in recent years for loudly denying the massacre. At Wednesday’s hearing, the verdict was handed down in two cases filed against Haverbeck in 2017 and 2020, respectively. The Holocaust denier was fined for incitement for the first time in 2004, and has since repeatedly appealed the verdicts in his case. As a result, trials have often dragged on, and Haverbeck has always avoided prison — except for one occasion: in 2018, when authorities took him from his home to begin a two-year prison sentence. A week after the 89-year-old disappeared in the spring of 2018, her sentence began.

Together with her late SS and SA member husband, Haverbeck founded the far-right organization Collegium Humanum, classified as anti-Semitic, which was banned in 2008. Testifying at the trial of former SS officer Oskar Gröning in 2015, Haverbeck called the Holocaust the biggest and most enduring lie in world history. He was also prosecuted for his statements, as publicly denying the Holocaust is a crime in Germany. In 2019, Haverbeck was fined 2,700 euros (1.1 million forints at today’s exchange rate) for threatening the then head of the Central Jewish Council in Germany with a “new massacre”.

According to historians, at least 1.1 million people, including 1 million Jews, died in the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp alone. In total, the Nazis killed approximately six million Jews during the Holocaust.