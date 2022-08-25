August 25, 2022

A new video clip shows Camaro Usman’s immediate reaction behind the scenes after the stunning loss to Leon Edwards

Emet 1 hour ago 2 min read
Camaro Usman He handled his first UFC loss gracefully, even in the moments after his stunning defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in UFC 278.

New video released Wednesday by documentary Will Harris fighter anatomy It was shown before and after Usman’s glimpse into a day he will live forever in MMA Shame. Designated as a 3-to-1 Most Favourite, Usman was on the scorecards at UFC 278 and 56secs away from a tie. Anderson SilvaMuqaddas scored the best ever start to a UFC career (16-0) before suffering an unlikely fifth-round knockout via a header.

Watch Usman’s journey above, which includes comments from the former UFC welterweight champion now just moments after his knockout loss to Edwards.

Usman said after UFC 278: “Leon is a tough guy. The thing, the reason he’s such a strong guy is that even when his soul is broken, and his will is broken, in the next round he always starts hot. It’s like he’s refilling, and he doesn’t stay in the E-zone. He will come back, although I remind him very quickly to go back down, he always comes back with it.

“It is very dangerous when men fight like this. The only other man who actually fought like this was Emile Mick, Viking. That mom *****, I had to hit him in the ground to stop him. his props. And all I had to do to beat these guys was outrun them, and I did. But sometimes, something crazy happens.

“Good job, Rocky.” Good job, Rocky. see you soon.”

According to the president of the UFC Dana WhiteUFC already Explore multiple venues for a three-way match between Edwards and Othman in England.

