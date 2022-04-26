A new PS5 update rolls out this week – a game-changer

A new PS5 update is rolling out this week that will bring a variable refresh rate (VRR, for short) to the Sony console – a feature that will improve the performance of various PS5 games.

This news comes as a surprise as Sony previously stated that support for VRR will arrive in the “coming months”. However, it appears that the company has managed to speed up the process, revealing PlayStation Blog That VRR support is coming to every PS5 this week.

VRR is Long-awaited feature It topped the wish lists of PS5 owners with compatible monitors, especially since both Xbox Xbox X And Xbox S Display technology has long been embraced.

As explained by Sony, VRR requires an HDMI 2.1 compatible TV and PC. VRR is a common feature in The best TVs And it basically helps eliminate screen tearing, which happens when your TV picture refresh rate is out of sync with whatever game you’re playing. with the PS5 VRR Update, your TV screen will sync to console output to stop any screen tearing without affecting game performance.

(Image credit: Sony)

That’s not all VRR can do: it also helps combat other common display problems, especially in games with stuttering or low frame rates. It can also help reduce input latency, making games more responsive.

Some PS5 games You will receive specific optimization patches for VRR. Fortunately, Sony has already announced a very large selection:

Insomniac games also have Announced that support for VRR is coming this week For a number of its games, which means Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apartand Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales He will be one of the first to receive corrections.

According to Insomniac, those using a VRR on a 120Hz screen will get an unlimited, variable frame rate that can exceed your chosen graphic mode target of 30 or 60 fps by 50% or more (depending on gameplay).

Arkane Studio, Developers Deathloopalso announced that support for VRR is coming to the time-repetitive shooter, which should provide smoother performance and address any screen tearing.

We are excited to announce that DEATHLOOP supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on PS5! When VRR arrives on your PS5 console, check out this support page for all the details on how to activate this new feature. 🔗 https://t.co/JV04KgJ7fA https://t.co/It4FH7q8ie25 April 2022 see more

Of course, not every game will receive a VRR patch, but that doesn’t mean they can’t take advantage of the technology. Users will be able to apply VRR to system-wide “unsupported games”, which should – in theory – benefit every title. However, if unexpected visual effects occur, you can always turn this off.

It should be noted that games with a frame rate of less than 40 fps do not benefit from VRR. For example, 30fps titles will fall below the usual VRR window, where technology kicks in to help make gameplay easier. This means that a game like Bloodborne, which is famous for its 30fps frame rate, will not benefit.

However, something like this Ghost Wire Tokyowhich has several high frame rate modes, most of which are either unstable or display screen tearing, will benefit greatly from VRR.

Great feature, but one more remains

We’re excited that the PS5 is finally getting VRR support, especially since we thought we’d have to wait a few months before it arrived. However, there is still one big feature missing from the PS5, and that is Support 1440p.

Connected to a 1440p screen, the PS5 will only output at 1080p, albeit with a downsizing. While this helps provide a clear 1080p picture, users who own a 1440p display and have a PS5 connected to the PS5 lose 78% of the pixels by locking them in at 1080p.

This is a huge oversight, then, especially since many PS5 owners may use a file 1440p screen. Hopefully this issue will be addressed sooner or later, as it is a feature that used to be Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S for a number of years.

If you want to know more about variable refresh rate, check out “What is VRR?which breaks down all the things you need to know about display technology.