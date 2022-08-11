A new image of colliding galaxies shows the fate of the Milky Way

The Gemini North Telescope, located atop Maunakea in Hawaii, spotted interacting spiral galaxies about 60 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo.

The galactic couple NGC 4567 and NGC 4568, also known as the butterfly galaxies, are just beginning to collide as gravity holds them together.

Within 500 million years, the two cosmic systems will complete their merger to form a single elliptical galaxy.

At this early stage, the centers of the two galaxies are currently 20,000 light-years apart and each galaxy has maintained a pinwheel shape. As galaxies become more entangled, gravitational forces will trigger multiple events of intense star formation. The original structures of galaxies will be altered and distorted.