A new Google Pixel Watch is said to be released later this year alongside the Pixel 8

May 06, 2023

Apple and Samsung have annual releases of their smartwatches, while Google’s Fitbit line tends to be updated in a two-year cycle. According to an industry source, Google will go for a yearly release cycle on the Pixel Watch. We can expect a new Pixel watch, likely to be called the Pixel Watch 2 alongside the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro later this year.

If the track record is anything to go by, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro should have been released in October when the online giant historically unveiled its flagships. The only exception is the Pixel 5, which was launched in September.

We still don’t have any details regarding the Pixel Watch 2. However, some speculation includes that the dome design is unlikely to change significantly, just improved instead, likely with a larger screen and smaller bezels. Perhaps the similar design will also mean that the watch strap’s attachment mechanism will remain the same, allowing users to move forward with existing Pixel Watch bands. In terms of internals, we may see the Snapdragon W5+ debut with its 4nm manufacturing process, and hopefully allow the next Pixel Watch to run for much longer on a single charge. We’d also like to see different watch sizes, but there’s been no indication of that yet.

Google has an upcoming Google I/O event on May 10th, which is where the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold will likely debut. Google could also offer some teasers and additional information on other devices like the Pixel Watch 2, so there you have it. We hope to learn more as we get closer to the supposed October release date.

