The Wall Street Journal According to his statement, what Portfolio Pfizer is currently in talks with US health insurers, and the drugmaker expects the list price of its adult coronavirus vaccine, developed in partnership with BioEntech, to eventually be in the $110-$130 range.

Angela Lukin, a Pfizer official, said Thursday that the company plans to distribute the vaccine through intermediary wholesalers that it regularly uses for its products, and that it will offer a discount off the list price, as it usually does.

The plan is to package the vaccine in single-dose vials instead of the multi-dose vials used during epidemics.

According to Pfizer, the vaccine could be commercially available in the US as soon as early next year, but there is currently no word on when it will be available on pharmacy shelves in Europe.

Among other things, the WSJ notes that the US government paid $19.50 per dose for Pfizer-BioEntech’s coronavirus vaccine — the first shipment of a hundred million. Under the most recent deal announced this summer, the price per serving was already around $30.50.

Read all Infostart Articles on Corona Virus here!

Opening image: K_E_N/Getty Images