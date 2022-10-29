October 29, 2022

A NASA instrument tied to Venus prepares to face harsh weather

Izer 40 mins ago 4 min read
NASA scientists are preparing to paint the most detailed picture yet of Venus’s atmosphere when the aptly named DAVINCI — or Venus Deep Exploration of Noble Gases, Chemistry and Imaging — mission drops a probe on the planet’s surface.

When the 3-foot-wide (0.9 m) landing field of the DAVINCI mission takes a one-way parachute flight to VenusIn the early 2030s, it will carry the VASI (Venus Atmospheric Structure Investigation) instrument along with five other instruments. VASI will collect data related to temperature, pressure and wind in Atmosphere of Venus Because it descends from Hell and enters the planet’s overwhelming lower atmosphere.

