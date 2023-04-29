A mysterious disease spreads among the children: the infection attacks their brains

“In my 20 years of experience, I have never seen anything like this” – said the doctor. Taryn Bragg, associate professor at the University of Utah, observed this pattern while treating children and alerted local authorities. According to the expert The victims went to the doctor with common childhood complaints, earache, sinusitis, headache and fever, but within a week it became more serious.

What is this mystery disease?

Brain abscess A purulent infection that can spread to the brain causes seizures and problems with vision, speech, coordination, or balance.

Headache and fever are its characteristic symptoms, which go in cycles and then return.

pus Its treatment often requires multiple surgeries, so children spend weeks or even months in the hospital. Until they are fully healed. In the Clark County cluster where most cases were found, Most of the victims were children under the age of 12.

They were infected with Streptococcus intermedius, a bacteria that normally lives harmlessly in the nose. Where the immune system keeps it in check. But if it gets somewhere (like the blood or brain), it can cause serious health problems.

Scientists believe that An increase in cases is possible due to the “immunity gap” of the pandemic. According to the theory Because children are not exposed to many viruses and bacteria during the years of the Covid pandemic, their immune systems are less able to fight infections. This suggests that other childhood infections may return in greater numbers in the future.